Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) by analysts is $3.75, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for CNDT is 204.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CNDT was 907.70K shares.

CNDT) stock’s latest price update

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNDT’s Market Performance

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has seen a -13.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.34% decline in the past month and a -16.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for CNDT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.98% for CNDT stock, with a simple moving average of -21.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNDT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CNDT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

CNDT Trading at -24.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -23.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Conduent Incorporated saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Skelton Clifford, who purchase 47,675 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Aug 04. After this action, Skelton Clifford now owns 2,862,831 shares of Conduent Incorporated, valued at $201,617 using the latest closing price.

Wood Stephen Henry, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Conduent Incorporated, purchase 47,455 shares at $4.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Wood Stephen Henry is holding 478,379 shares at $199,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Incorporated stands at -4.72. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.