Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 11.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is $13.26, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBS on March 15, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 9.94. However, the company has experienced a -5.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS’s stock has fallen by -5.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly drop of -4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.30% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.90 for the present operating margin

+33.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +11.83. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.