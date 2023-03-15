CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has gone down by -11.91% for the week, with a -14.22% drop in the past month and a -0.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.74% for CNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.31% for CNO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18.

The public float for CNO is 112.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNO on March 15, 2023 was 844.50K shares.

CNO) stock’s latest price update

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO)’s stock price has increased by 4.18 compared to its previous closing price of 21.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

CNO Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Zimpfer Matthew J., who sale 3,308 shares at the price of $25.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, Zimpfer Matthew J. now owns 258,163 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $85,516 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Scott L., the President, Consumer Division of CNO Financial Group Inc., sale 2,299 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Goldberg Scott L. is holding 171,047 shares at $59,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.