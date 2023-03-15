Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) by analysts is $81.83, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CTLT was 2.50M shares.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has increased by 7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 65.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a 3.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.21% decline in the past month and a 57.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for CTLT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTLT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

CTLT Trading at 17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.37. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 56.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Hopson Ricky, who sale 643 shares at the price of $49.36 back on Jan 23. After this action, Hopson Ricky now owns 16,452 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $31,738 using the latest closing price.

Boerman Manja, the Pres. BioModalities Division of Catalent Inc., sale 780 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boerman Manja is holding 15,860 shares at $40,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.