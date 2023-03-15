Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CDIO stock has gone down by -13.49%, with a monthly gain of 218.47% and a quarterly surge of 199.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.89% for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.57% for CDIO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) by analysts is $8.00, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for CDIO is 4.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CDIO was 3.97M shares.

CDIO) stock’s latest price update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO)’s stock price has increased by 23.15 compared to its previous closing price of 4.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDIO Trading at 140.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.45%, as shares surge +233.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +385.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. saw 371.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.