Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 73.36. However, the company has experienced a -3.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is above average at 19.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CP is 929.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CP on March 15, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP’s stock has seen a -3.29% decrease for the week, with a -8.40% drop in the past month and a -7.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.03% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $98 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

CP Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.50. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.