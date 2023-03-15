C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is above average at 13.41x. The 36-month beta value for CHRW is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHRW is $93.58, which is -$3.91 below than the current price. The public float for CHRW is 115.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRW on March 15, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CHRW) stock’s latest price update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 101.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that C.H. Robinson Reaches Standstill Agreement With Activist Investor

CHRW’s Market Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has seen a -3.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.18% decline in the past month and a 2.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of -3.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

CHRW Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.38. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 3,496 shares at the price of $101.29 back on Feb 23. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 75,928 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $354,105 using the latest closing price.

Kass Jordan T, the President, Managed Services of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 5,276 shares at $97.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Kass Jordan T is holding 45,603 shares at $515,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stands at +3.81. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.