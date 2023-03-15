BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is above average at 11.93x. The 36-month beta value for BWA is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BWA is 232.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume of BWA on March 15, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA)’s stock price has increased by 2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 46.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/22 that BorgWarner Makes a Bold Move Into EVs. Why the Stock Is Down.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA’s stock has fallen by -4.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly rise of 17.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for BorgWarner Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of 19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $62 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to BWA, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

BWA Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.61. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from CALAWAY TONIT M, who sale 6,889 shares at the price of $50.87 back on Mar 06. After this action, CALAWAY TONIT M now owns 28,105 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $350,448 using the latest closing price.

Ericson Brady D, the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $50.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ericson Brady D is holding 30,544 shares at $2,030,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +5.97. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.