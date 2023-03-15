Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, APRN stock has gone down by -9.34%, with a monthly decline of -27.57% and a quarterly surge of 10.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.03% for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.98% for APRN stock, with a simple moving average of -70.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APRN is -2.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APRN is $4.00, which is $3.23 above the current price. The public float for APRN is 12.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 51.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APRN on March 15, 2023 was 8.11M shares.

APRN) stock’s latest price update

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)’s stock price has increased by 10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

Analysts’ Opinion of APRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APRN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APRN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APRN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to APRN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

APRN Trading at -18.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares sank -21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN fell by -9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8904. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Findley Linda, who sale 11,485 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 28. After this action, Findley Linda now owns 234,644 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $9,619 using the latest closing price.

Krechmer Irina, the Chief Technology Officer of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., sale 4,110 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Krechmer Irina is holding 56,516 shares at $3,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.12 for the present operating margin

+31.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at -18.79. Equity return is now at value -213.10, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.