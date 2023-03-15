Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) is $4.21, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for BHIL is 126.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHIL on March 15, 2023 was 467.95K shares.

BHIL) stock’s latest price update

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL)’s stock price has decreased by -15.73 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. However, the company has experienced a -32.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BHIL’s Market Performance

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has seen a -32.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.34% decline in the past month and a -41.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for BHIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.81% for BHIL stock, with a simple moving average of -47.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHIL stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BHIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHIL in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHIL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BHIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BHIL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BHIL Trading at -37.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares sank -34.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL fell by -32.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1930. In addition, Benson Hill Inc. saw -41.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHIL starting from Freeman Dean P, who sale 26,703 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Feb 06. After this action, Freeman Dean P now owns 157,527 shares of Benson Hill Inc., valued at $68,186 using the latest closing price.

Crisp Matthew B., the President & CEO of Benson Hill Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Crisp Matthew B. is holding 3,132,581 shares at $50,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.66 for the present operating margin

-0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benson Hill Inc. stands at -85.76. Equity return is now at value -44.10, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.