Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAWW is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAWW is $95.67, which is -$5.04 below the current price. The public float for AAWW is 28.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAWW on March 15, 2023 was 469.26K shares.

AAWW) stock’s latest price update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 99.30. but the company has seen a 1.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/22 that Atlas Air to Be Bought by Apollo-Led Group

AAWW’s Market Performance

AAWW’s stock has risen by 1.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.21% and a quarterly rise of 1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.75% for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.55% for AAWW stock, with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAWW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AAWW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AAWW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

AAWW Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAWW rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.86. In addition, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAWW starting from DIETRICH JOHN W, who sale 39,463 shares at the price of $84.13 back on Aug 01. After this action, DIETRICH JOHN W now owns 64,989 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $3,320,101 using the latest closing price.

Kokas Adam Richard, the EVP, GC & Secty. of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 9,975 shares at $88.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Kokas Adam Richard is holding 33,356 shares at $882,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +7.82. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.