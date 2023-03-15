Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR)’s stock price has increased by 7.72 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37. however, the company has experienced a 8.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for AVIR is 75.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of AVIR was 453.66K shares.

AVIR’s Market Performance

AVIR’s stock has seen a 8.36% increase for the week, with a -13.78% drop in the past month and a -17.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for AVIR stock, with a simple moving average of -39.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVIR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AVIR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVIR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVIR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

AVIR Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -24.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVIR starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who sale 16,166 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Nov 14. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 778,353 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $83,352 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,500 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 794,519 shares at $131,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.