Assessing the Risk and Potential of Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) Stock

In the past week, POR stock has gone up by 2.42%, with a monthly gain of 0.38% and a quarterly plunge of -1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Portland General Electric Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for POR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is 18.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POR is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is $52.83, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for POR is 88.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.05% of that float. On March 15, 2023, POR’s average trading volume was 768.48K shares.

POR) stock’s latest price update

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)’s stock price has increased by 3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 46.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to POR, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

POR Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.56. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Sims Brett Michael, who sale 2,050 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Sims Brett Michael now owns 10,978 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $96,350 using the latest closing price.

Kochavatr John Teeruk, the Vice President, CIO of Portland General Electric Company, sale 2,000 shares at $53.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kochavatr John Teeruk is holding 14,112 shares at $107,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +9.27. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Portland General Electric Company (POR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.