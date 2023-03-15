Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $138.15, which is $20.1 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 269.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APTV on March 15, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

APTV) stock’s latest price update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has increased by 2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 110.25. However, the company has seen a -3.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Key Car-Part Supplier Slashes Earnings Forecast

APTV’s Market Performance

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has experienced a -3.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.18% rise in the past month, and a 21.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for APTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for APTV stock, with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APTV, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

APTV Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.75. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $115.23 back on Mar 09. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 525,912 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $768,016 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $116.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 532,577 shares at $776,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+14.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.