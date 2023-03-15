Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.19.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) is above average at 47.84x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APGB is 68.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of APGB on March 15, 2023 was 603.59K shares.

APGB’s Market Performance

APGB’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 0.59% rise in the past month and a 1.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.24% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for APGB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

APGB Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.