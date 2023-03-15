Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has seen a -9.71% decrease in the past week, with a -13.55% drop in the past month, and a -12.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for ARI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.68% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Right Now?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ARI is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARI is $11.63, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for ARI on March 15, 2023 was 948.57K shares.

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 10.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for ARI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

ARI Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $11.18 back on Nov 07. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 452,676 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $167,672 using the latest closing price.

Carlton Pamela G, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., sale 833 shares at $12.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Carlton Pamela G is holding 11,229 shares at $10,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.