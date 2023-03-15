Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) is above average at 29.32x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZIP is $23.20, which is $10.67 above than the current price. The public float for ZIP is 52.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.51% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIP on March 15, 2023 was 896.53K shares.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP)’s stock price has decreased by -8.05 compared to its previous closing price of 15.04. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that What ZipRecruiter’s Outlook Says About the Job Market

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) has experienced a -19.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -38.53% drop in the past month, and a -15.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.04% for ZIP stock, with a simple moving average of -20.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIP reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ZIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZIP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at -26.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -40.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -19.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, ZIPRECRUITER INC. saw -15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who sale 5,514 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Feb 27. After this action, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. now owns 149,607 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC., valued at $97,871 using the latest closing price.

SAIFEE QASIM, the Chief Operating Officer of ZIPRECRUITER INC., sale 16,718 shares at $17.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that SAIFEE QASIM is holding 380,755 shares at $292,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at +6.80. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In summary, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.