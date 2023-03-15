Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MIR is $10.33, which is $2.74 above than the current price. The public float for MIR is 198.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on March 15, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

MIR) stock’s latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 7.67. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MIR’s Market Performance

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has experienced a -8.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.41% rise in the past month, and a 29.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for MIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.22% for MIR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $13 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MIR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

MIR Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Charterhouse General Partners, who sale 9,786,153 shares at the price of $8.64 back on Mar 07. After this action, Charterhouse General Partners now owns 14,960,702 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $84,601,293 using the latest closing price.

GSAM Holdings LLC, the Director of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $6.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that GSAM Holdings LLC is holding 0 shares at $16,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.66 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.