Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is above average at 23.00x. The 36-month beta value for CMS is also noteworthy at 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMS is $68.57, which is $8.41 above than the current price. The public float for CMS is 288.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on March 15, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

CMS) stock’s latest price update

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 59.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS’s stock has risen by 2.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.10% and a quarterly drop of -3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for CMS Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.20% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.93. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 13. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 62,881 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $75,002 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,250 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding 64,131 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.