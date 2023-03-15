Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)

The 36-month beta value for BBIO is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBIO is $25.63, which is $11.1 above than the current price. The public float for BBIO is 107.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.64% of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on March 15, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 14.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BBIO’s stock has fallen by -21.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.70% and a quarterly rise of 63.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.12% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.84% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 47.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at 36.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -21.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 91.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $10.96 back on Mar 03. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 1,252,722 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $1,315,224 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 62,692 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 156,837 shares at $687,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -619.70. Equity return is now at value 43.20, with -63.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In summary, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.