An In-Depth Look at Guess’ Inc.’s (GES) Stock Performance

The stock of Guess’ Inc. (GES) has seen a -8.71% decrease in the past week, with a -8.67% drop in the past month, and a -2.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for GES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.50% for GES stock, with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is 11.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GES is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is $24.00, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 28.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.92% of that float. On March 15, 2023, GES’s average trading volume was 630.05K shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES)’s stock price has decreased by -4.94 compared to its previous closing price of 21.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

The stock of Guess’ Inc. (GES) has seen a -8.71% decrease in the past week, with a -8.67% drop in the past month, and a -2.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for GES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.50% for GES stock, with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GES reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for GES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GES, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

GES Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw -2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from CHIDONI ANTHONY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.60 back on Sep 19. After this action, CHIDONI ANTHONY now owns 199,552 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $166,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.96 for the present operating margin

+44.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess’ Inc. stands at +6.54. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guess’ Inc. (GES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.