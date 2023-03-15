An In-Depth Look at CoreCivic Inc.’s (CXW) Stock Performance

In the past week, CXW stock has gone up by 2.22%, with a monthly decline of -16.12% and a quarterly plunge of -17.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for CoreCivic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for CXW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is above average at 9.33x. The 36-month beta value for CXW is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CXW is $16.08, which is $6.4 above than the current price. The public float for CXW is 113.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of CXW on March 15, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

CXW) stock’s latest price update

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 9.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW reach a price target of $10.85. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CXW, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

CXW Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw -16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, who sale 17,153 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARSHALL THURGOOD JR now owns 37,678 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $169,815 using the latest closing price.

Swindle, Patrick D., the Chief Operating Officer of CoreCivic Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $9.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Swindle, Patrick D. is holding 202,695 shares at $335,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc. stands at +6.63. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.