Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stock Experiences -2.83% Monthly Change

The stock of Amphenol Corporation (APH) has gone down by -0.70% for the week, with a -2.83% drop in the past month and a -1.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for APH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for APH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APH is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for APH is $87.77, which is $8.76 above the current price. The public float for APH is 591.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APH on March 15, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

APH) stock’s latest price update

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 76.25. However, the company has seen a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

The stock of Amphenol Corporation (APH) has gone down by -0.70% for the week, with a -2.83% drop in the past month and a -1.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for APH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for APH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $93 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to APH, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

APH Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.42. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 129,800 shares at the price of $81.64 back on Feb 09. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $10,596,236 using the latest closing price.

NORWITT RICHARD ADAM, the President & CEO of Amphenol Corporation, sale 650,000 shares at $81.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that NORWITT RICHARD ADAM is holding 967,424 shares at $53,115,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphenol Corporation (APH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.