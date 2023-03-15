Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) by analysts is $4.20, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for AMRX is 118.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of AMRX was 1.14M shares.

AMRX’s Market Performance

AMRX’s stock has seen a -18.75% decrease for the week, with a -37.55% drop in the past month and a -37.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.75% for AMRX stock, with a simple moving average of -43.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AMRX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AMRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRX reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for AMRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRX, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AMRX Trading at -33.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -40.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX fell by -18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0160. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -28.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 3,884,600 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,328,767 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,095,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5.88. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.