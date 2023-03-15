American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is $20.00, which is $15.3 above the current market price. The public float for APEI is 18.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APEI on March 15, 2023 was 132.90K shares.

APEI stock's latest price update

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI)’s stock price has decreased by -49.24 compared to its previous closing price of 9.26. However, the company has seen a -57.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APEI’s Market Performance

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has seen a -57.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -62.93% decline in the past month and a -64.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for APEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.80% for APEI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to APEI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

APEI Trading at -61.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -61.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEI fell by -55.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, American Public Education Inc. saw -61.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEI starting from Beckett Thomas, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $13.12 back on Nov 21. After this action, Beckett Thomas now owns 29,361 shares of American Public Education Inc., valued at $18,368 using the latest closing price.

Landon Timothy J, the Director of American Public Education Inc., sale 450 shares at $13.96 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Landon Timothy J is holding 16,241 shares at $6,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+54.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Public Education Inc. stands at +4.24. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.