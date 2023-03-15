Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMBI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of AMBI was 90.41K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AMBI) stock’s latest price update

Ambipar Emergency Response (NYSE: AMBI)’s stock price has increased by 116.81 compared to its previous closing price of 5.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.85% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMBI’s Market Performance

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has seen a -8.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.28% gain in the past month and a 23.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 89.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 59.90% for AMBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for AMBI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.99% for the last 200 days.

AMBI Trading at 14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 59.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 89.69%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBI fell by -8.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ambipar Emergency Response saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.