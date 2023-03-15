Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -36.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Right Now?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALTO is at 2.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALTO is $7.00, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for ALTO is 70.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for ALTO on March 15, 2023 was 842.90K shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO’s stock has seen a -36.94% decrease for the week, with a -44.89% drop in the past month and a -40.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for Alto Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.00% for ALTO stock, with a simple moving average of -51.07% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -39.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.52%, as shares sank -42.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -35.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7536. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -36.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $2.71 back on Dec 16. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 538,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $94,850 using the latest closing price.

Gray Maria G, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Gray Maria G is holding 27,292 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.43 for the present operating margin

-2.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -3.11. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.