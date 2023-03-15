Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.36. However, the company has seen a -6.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 1.40.

The public float for CYTO is 1.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On March 15, 2023, CYTO’s average trading volume was 557.80K shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO’s stock has seen a -6.62% decrease for the week, with a -50.58% drop in the past month and a -75.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.26% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.19% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -81.24% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -61.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.49%, as shares sank -50.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0925. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -73.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.