Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock Faces 15.14% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has gone down by -27.75% for the week, with a -14.87% drop in the past month and a 120.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.35% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.24% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 47.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is $1.63, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKBA on March 15, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has decreased by -9.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. but the company has seen a -27.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has gone down by -27.75% for the week, with a -14.87% drop in the past month and a 120.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.35% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.24% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 47.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.14%, as shares sank -13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -27.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8405. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 91,868 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,568,872 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $80,614 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,412 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 269,515 shares at $17,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+83.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. Equity return is now at value -365.60, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.