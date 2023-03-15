Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD)’s stock price has increased by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 280.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Green Hydrogen Gets Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) is above average at 28.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.

The public float for APD is 220.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APD on March 15, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stock saw a decrease of -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for APD stock, with a simple moving average of 5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $335. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to APD, setting the target price at $328 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

APD Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.81. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 485 shares at the price of $313.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 14,275 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $151,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.