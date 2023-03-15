Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has gone up by 0.54% for the week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month and a 29.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.46% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 61.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 2.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AEHR is $45.00, which is $13.36 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.77% of that float. The average trading volume for AEHR on March 15, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has increased by 7.04 compared to its previous closing price of 29.56. however, the company has experienced a 0.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has gone up by 0.54% for the week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month and a 29.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.46% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 61.35% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +329.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.56. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 57.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPINK KENNETH B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.22 back on Mar 01. After this action, SPINK KENNETH B. now owns 99,880 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $880,500 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 98,083 shares at $36.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 0 shares at $3,572,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.