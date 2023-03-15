Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 124.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by analysts is $151.37, which is $30.46 above the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of AAP was 1.15M shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stock saw a decrease of -8.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.33% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of -27.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AAP, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.90. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -17.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +4.50. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.