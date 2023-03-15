Abcam plc (ABCM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.29x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABCM is $16.50, which is $4.35 above the current price. The public float for ABCM is 217.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCM on March 15, 2023 was 654.65K shares.

ABCM) stock’s latest price update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.95. however, the company has experienced a -3.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABCM’s Market Performance

Abcam plc (ABCM) has experienced a -3.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.35% drop in the past month, and a -7.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for ABCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for ABCM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABCM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABCM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ABCM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

ABCM Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCM fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, Abcam plc saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.88 for the present operating margin

+64.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abcam plc stands at +1.40. The total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.64. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Abcam plc (ABCM), the company’s capital structure generated 35.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.93. Total debt to assets is 23.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abcam plc (ABCM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.