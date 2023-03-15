89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has gone up by 7.96% for the week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month and a 66.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.03% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.18% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 83.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETNB is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is $24.86, which is $11.02 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.15% of that float. On March 15, 2023, ETNB’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has increased by 11.73 compared to its previous closing price of 12.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +440.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Atkinson Edward Morrow III, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Mar 01. After this action, Atkinson Edward Morrow III now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $136,000 using the latest closing price.

Martins Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 2,540 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Martins Ryan is holding 58,578 shares at $35,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -91.20, with -65.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.