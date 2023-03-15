10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXG is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is $52.60, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for TXG is 90.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. On March 15, 2023, TXG’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

TXG stock's latest price update

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has increased by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 47.53. but the company has seen a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TXG’s Market Performance

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has seen a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.10% gain in the past month and a 39.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for TXG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for TXG stock, with a simple moving average of 24.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $50 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TXG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.06. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 33.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 1,941 shares at the price of $47.75 back on Feb 22. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 909,715 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $92,689 using the latest closing price.

Hindson Benjamin J., the of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 1,742 shares at $47.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Hindson Benjamin J. is holding 250,237 shares at $83,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -32.15. Equity return is now at value -20.90, with -16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.