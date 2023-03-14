Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has increased by 4.18 compared to its previous closing price of 105.45. however, the company has experienced a -8.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Zscaler Is Hurting as Tech Spending Slows. Why It’s Still a ‘Top Name’ to Own.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is $158.24, which is $52.15 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 85.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZS on March 14, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stock saw a decrease of -8.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.83% for ZS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $148 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $124. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to ZS, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

ZS Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.28. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Brown Andrew William Fraser, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $108.78 back on Dec 23. After this action, Brown Andrew William Fraser now owns 23,250 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $543,900 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 7,113 shares at $114.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 296,820 shares at $811,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -62.90, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.