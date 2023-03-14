YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has decreased by -6.95 compared to its previous closing price of 10.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is 3.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is $9.31, which is -$1.63 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 193.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On March 14, 2023, YPF’s average trading volume was 2.69M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stock saw a decrease of -22.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.15% and a quarterly a decrease of 33.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.83% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 38.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to YPF, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

YPF Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -22.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.69. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +0.02. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.