Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): A Technical Analysis

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is $73.75, which is $8.45 above the current market price. The public float for XEL is 546.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XEL on March 14, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

XEL) stock’s latest price update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL)’s stock price has increased by 3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 63.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

XEL’s Market Performance

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has seen a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.00% decline in the past month and a -6.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for XEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for XEL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $68 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEL reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for XEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to XEL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

XEL Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.72. In addition, Xcel Energy Inc. saw -6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Prager Frank P, who sale 737 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Prager Frank P now owns 29,340 shares of Xcel Energy Inc., valued at $47,905 using the latest closing price.

Prager Frank P, the SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of Xcel Energy Inc., sale 1,138 shares at $68.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Prager Frank P is holding 28,036 shares at $77,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+20.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at +11.36. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.