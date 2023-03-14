Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has gone down by -17.99% for the week, with a -21.72% drop in the past month and a -17.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.07% for WKHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.71% for WKHS stock, with a simple moving average of -40.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 2.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WKHS is $3.50, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for WKHS is 157.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.19% of that float. The average trading volume for WKHS on March 14, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

WKHS) stock’s latest price update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.59. However, the company has experienced a -17.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has gone down by -17.99% for the week, with a -21.72% drop in the past month and a -17.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.07% for WKHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.71% for WKHS stock, with a simple moving average of -40.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKHS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WKHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WKHS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WKHS reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WKHS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WKHS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WKHS Trading at -20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -22.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS fell by -17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9075. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw 1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from March Stanley Raymond, who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Dec 14. After this action, March Stanley Raymond now owns 67,000 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $45,120 using the latest closing price.

March Stanley Raymond, the VP, Business Development of Workhorse Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that March Stanley Raymond is holding 43,000 shares at $1,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2171.64 for the present operating margin

-649.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at -2334.71. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -59.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.