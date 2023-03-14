Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) is 101.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FREE is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is $7.00, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for FREE is 34.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On March 14, 2023, FREE’s average trading volume was 344.45K shares.

FREE) stock’s latest price update

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE)’s stock price has increased by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.52. However, the company has experienced a -3.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/14/21 that DoorDash, AMC, Disney, Coinbase, Dogecoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

FREE’s Market Performance

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has experienced a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month, and a -32.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for FREE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.76% for FREE stock, with a simple moving average of -36.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREE stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FREE in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for FREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to FREE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

FREE Trading at -20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREE fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Whole Earth Brands Inc. saw -27.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREE starting from FOX TRISHA L, who sale 10,306 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Aug 19. After this action, FOX TRISHA L now owns 0 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc., valued at $61,527 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+28.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whole Earth Brands Inc. stands at +0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.