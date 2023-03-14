What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (RBA) Stock

The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has seen a -10.54% decrease in the past week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month, and a -4.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for RBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.82% for RBA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RBA is 0.91.

The average price predicted by analysts for RBA is $66.50, which is $11.6 above the current price. The public float for RBA is 110.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBA on March 14, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

RBA) stock’s latest price update

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 56.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $65 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBA reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.65. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw -5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Watt Darren Jeffrey, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $61.69 back on May 13. After this action, Watt Darren Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $215,915 using the latest closing price.

JETER JAMES J, the Chief Customer Advoc. Officer of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, sale 2,100 shares at $61.73 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that JETER JAMES J is holding 20,764 shares at $129,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at +18.44. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.