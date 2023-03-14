What Recent Market Trends Mean for Independent Bank Group Inc.’s (IBTX) Stock

In the past week, IBTX stock has gone down by -14.84%, with a monthly decline of -23.89% and a quarterly plunge of -24.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Independent Bank Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.36% for IBTX stock, with a simple moving average of -26.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) Right Now?

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) is $67.00, which is $18.96 above the current market price. The public float for IBTX is 35.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBTX on March 14, 2023 was 147.27K shares.

IBTX) stock’s latest price update

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX)’s stock price has decreased by -9.29 compared to its previous closing price of 52.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBTX

In the past week, IBTX stock has gone down by -14.84%, with a monthly decline of -23.89% and a quarterly plunge of -24.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Independent Bank Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.36% for IBTX stock, with a simple moving average of -26.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBTX stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for IBTX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IBTX in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $70 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to IBTX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

IBTX Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -23.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBTX fell by -14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.12. In addition, Independent Bank Group Inc. saw -20.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBTX starting from Hobbs Michael B, who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $74.76 back on Aug 17. After this action, Hobbs Michael B now owns 31,308 shares of Independent Bank Group Inc., valued at $100,927 using the latest closing price.

Jennings John Webb III, the Director of Independent Bank Group Inc., sale 8,939 shares at $74.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Jennings John Webb III is holding 0 shares at $662,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Independent Bank Group Inc. stands at +27.52. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.