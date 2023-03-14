Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)’s stock price has increased by 15.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is $4.08, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for VSTM is 198.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTM on March 14, 2023 was 848.52K shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM stock saw a decrease of -3.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.76% for Verastem Inc. (VSTM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.15% for VSTM stock, with a simple moving average of -42.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VSTM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -30.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5022. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 74 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jan 05. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 98,517 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $32 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Vice President of Finance of Verastem Inc., sale 1,246 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 98,591 shares at $411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.28 for the present operating margin

+66.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc. stands at -11749.17. Equity return is now at value -106.10, with -67.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.