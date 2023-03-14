Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) Stock

In the past week, MTCH stock has gone down by -12.08%, with a monthly decline of -26.34% and a quarterly plunge of -20.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.82% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -36.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) by analysts is $62.81, which is $27.98 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 277.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MTCH was 4.52M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 35.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to MTCH, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -22.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.31. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 7,110 shares at the price of $41.27 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 60,379 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $293,444 using the latest closing price.

Murdoch Wendi, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $41.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Murdoch Wendi is holding 2,478 shares at $20,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Equity return is now at value -88.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.