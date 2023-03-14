UiPath Inc. (PATH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of UiPath Inc. (PATH) has gone down by -6.35% for the week, with a -9.21% drop in the past month and a 9.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for PATH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for PATH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UiPath Inc. (PATH) is $17.47, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for PATH is 415.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PATH on March 14, 2023 was 5.34M shares.

PATH) stock’s latest price update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has increased by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 13.88. However, the company has seen a -6.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that NIO, Apple, UiPath, GameStop, and More Stock Market Movers

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

The stock of UiPath Inc. (PATH) has gone down by -6.35% for the week, with a -9.21% drop in the past month and a 9.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for PATH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for PATH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PATH reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PATH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PATH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PATH Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Gupta Ashim, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Feb 15. After this action, Gupta Ashim now owns 1,359,051 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $664,550 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 255,505 shares at $199,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.14 for the present operating margin

+80.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc. stands at -58.91. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.