Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOUR is $7.06, The public float for TOUR is 94.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for TOUR on March 14, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR)’s stock price has increased by 14.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

TOUR’s Market Performance

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has seen a -1.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.33% decline in the past month and a -22.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for TOUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.88% for TOUR stock, with a simple moving average of 55.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.

TOUR Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +287.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9445. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw 23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.