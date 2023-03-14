Trading Update: Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Stock Endures 6.62% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has seen a -10.67% decrease in the past week, with a -31.78% drop in the past month, and a -36.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for TWST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.07% for TWST stock, with a simple moving average of -48.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.23.

The average price suggested by analysts for TWST is $32.25, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 56.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.87% of that float. The average trading volume for TWST on March 14, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

TWST stock's latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST)’s stock price has increased by 6.65 compared to its previous closing price of 15.78. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWST reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TWST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

TWST Trading at -29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -28.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Starovasnik Melissa A., who sale 1,732 shares at the price of $26.45 back on Feb 09. After this action, Starovasnik Melissa A. now owns 11,340 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $45,820 using the latest closing price.

JOHANNESSEN JAN, the Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that JOHANNESSEN JAN is holding 11,616 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -26.60, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.