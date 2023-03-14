Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s stock price has increased by 13.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. however, the company has experienced a -0.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) by analysts is $6.33, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for TNXP is 60.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TNXP was 7.00M shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP’s stock has seen a -0.73% decrease for the week, with a -36.50% drop in the past month and a 88.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.23% for TNXP stock, with a simple moving average of -30.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TNXP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TNXP Trading at -22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -32.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7767. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw 80.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 29. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 24,235 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $34,200 using the latest closing price.

LEDERMAN SETH, the Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that LEDERMAN SETH is holding 112,177 shares at $24,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -45.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.