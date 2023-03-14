The Volatility of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) Stock: A -2.66% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has gone down by -2.66% for the week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month and a -16.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for ADP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for ADP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is 28.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADP is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is $247.65, which is $32.41 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 410.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On March 14, 2023, ADP’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 213.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $223 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADP, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.96. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Albinson Brock, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Albinson Brock now owns 5,317 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Donald, the Corporate VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 5,075 shares at $245.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Weinstein Donald is holding 32,950 shares at $1,243,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.05 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +17.87. Equity return is now at value 96.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.