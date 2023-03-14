The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is above average at 9.39x. The 36-month beta value for PNC is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The average price estimated by analysts for PNC is $173.14, which is $44.2 above than the current price. The public float for PNC is 396.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on March 14, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PNC) stock’s latest price update

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.18 compared to its previous closing price of 137.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

PNC’s Market Performance

PNC’s stock has fallen by -14.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.14% and a quarterly drop of -15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.52% for PNC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $175 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNC reach a price target of $176.27. The rating they have provided for PNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PNC, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PNC Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -14.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.50. In addition, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. saw -17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from DEMCHAK WILLIAM S, who purchase 6,550 shares at the price of $153.38 back on Jan 20. After this action, DEMCHAK WILLIAM S now owns 482,924 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $1,004,639 using the latest closing price.

Deborah Guild, the Executive Vice President of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., sale 2,833 shares at $159.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Deborah Guild is holding 20,527 shares at $452,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.